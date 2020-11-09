Healthy work-life balance jeopardized by rise of remote working

The sentiment surrounding remote working, which has exploded as a result of the pandemic, has mostly been positive. However, a new report suggests the practice could be playing havoc with work-life balance.

Based on data gathered via Atlassian collaboration software, the report states that work days became "significantly longer" by April, after lockdown measures look effect. Since then, employees have not only been working longer hours , but also working with greater intensity.

This was not identical in all countries, though. South Koreans, for example, haven’t changed their working practices all that much.

According to Arik Friedman, Principal Data Scientist, extended working hours mean employees are struggling to “switch off” and therefore risk burning out completely.

Atlassian has placed the burden on the shoulders of executives, claiming it’s their responsibility to “set the tone for their organizations”. For example, business leaders could organize one-on-one meetings to determine whether an employee is at risk of burnout, or demand notifications are muted at a certain time of the day.

“Remote work will be part of our lives to some extent for a long time. The question now is whether we can find a way to make remote work work – for everyone,” said Friedman.