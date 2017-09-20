Hitachi announces a new subsidiary - Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Data Systems is getting a rebrand after the company revealed a new subsidiary called Hitachi Vantara.

The company announced its internal reorganisation, with Hitachi Vantara being tasked with helping ‘data-driven leaders find and use the value in their data to innovate intelligently and reach outcomes that matter for business and society’.

Hitachi Vantara will remain a Hitachi subsidiary. It brings together IoT-focused Hitachi Insight Group, Pentaho, as well as HDS into a ‘single integrated business’.

“Hitachi Vantara marks a monumental change for Hitachi as we continue to advance our unified corporate vision of Social Innovation,” said Hitachi President and CEO Toshiaki Higashihara.

“Hitachi has been helping customers harness the power of their data to support meaningful business action for years. Now as the world is being transformed by digital tools and processes, we are unifying our strongest digital solutions companies together as a new Hitachi company that delivers exponential business impact for our customers and the betterment of society. The formation of Hitachi Vantara underscores Hitachi’s commitment to collaborative creation with customers and partners, and being a true innovation partner for the era of IoT.”

To mark the new beginning, Vantara released a new version, 2.0 of Lumada, its analytics-for-things solution. According to The Register, it also released the Hitachi IoT Appliance, tasked with “running Lumada out on the edge”.

“No other company brings together more than a century of operational technology expertise with informational technology trusted in the world’s most demanding enterprise environments,” said Hitachi Vantara CEO, Ryuichi Otsuki.

“Hitachi Vantara capitalizes on this unique combination by creating solutions that meet the needs of an increasingly connected world. Like our customers with whom we partner and co-create, Hitachi Vantara sees data as an opportunity—a path to outcomes that matter.”

Image source: Shutterstock/Carlos Amarillo