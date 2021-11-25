Host your website with Nexcess for 75% less this Black Friday

When it comes to the best web hosting, Liquid Web ranks highly, and partner brand Nexcess forms a large part of this, thanks to its managed WordPress hosting solutions among other elements. Known as the hosting platform built for use with WooCommerce, Nexcess offers a series of store builder and other plans as well.

In our Liquid Web review, we noted that Nexcess’ managed WordPress solutions are excellent, and a standout element of Liquid Web’s own product offering. Among the advantages offered include unlimited pageviews, full technical management and root server access, and scalability, as well as automatic daily backups, a full staging site for testing edits, and a selection of developer tools.

The site-building element allows you to create a WordPress website, which our review described as straightforward, with a short tutorial and automatic installation - leaving you to just add your own content. A series of management tools available through Nexcess’ native control panel are aimed at WordPress users, and allow for optimization of site performance and design.

For Black Friday, it’s offering 75% off all of its managed WordPress, managed WooCommerce, and Magento hosting plans, and its WPQuickStart website builder plans, until November 30. Read on to see more details on these exclusive offers!

Black Friday DEAL: 75% off Nexcess managed WordPress hosting Black Friday DEAL: 75% off Nexcess managed WordPress hosting For Black Friday, Nexcess has offered 75% off all of its six managed plans until 30th November! Its Spark, Maker, Designer, Builder, Producer, and Executive plans are available for 75% less a month, and offer an ascending number of sites as well as increasing levels of storage and bandwidth. All seven plans also include 15 free premium plugins, to get your website started!



Black Friday DEAL: Get managed WooCommerce hosting for 75% less with Nexcess Black Friday DEAL: Get managed WooCommerce hosting for 75% less with Nexcess Across all six of its available managed WooCommerce hosting plans, Nexcess is offering 75% off for Black Friday until 30th November! The StoreBuilder, Starter, Creator, Merchant, Standard, and Growth plans offer hosting for WooCommerce stores, as well as plugin and sales performance monitors, and an automated testing service, with more stores, storage, and orders allowed per hour.



Black Friday DEAL: Magento hosting for 75% off with Nexcess Black Friday DEAL: Magento hosting for 75% off with Nexcess Nexcess’ Black Friday promotion continues, with 75% off its Magento ecommerce store hosting plans until 30th November. Get the XS, S, and M packages for $14.75, $27.25, and $47.25 a month reduced from $59, $109, and $189 a month each!



Black Friday DEAL: Get 75% off WPQuickStart website builder plans Black Friday DEAL: Get 75% off WPQuickStart website builder plans For Black Friday, Nexcess has also given 75% off its WPQuickStart website builder plans, for building membership websites. Until 30th November, you can get this discount off all three plans, namely Membership Essential, Membership Pro, and Membership Premium, which all cover one site and offer increasing levels of storage and bandwidth.



Nexcess’ managed WordPress offerings include six monthly plans, namely Spark, Maker, Designer, Builder, Producer, and Executive: available respectively for $19, $79, $109, $148, $299, and $549 a month. The plans offer an ascending number of sites, site storage, and bandwidth,

When it comes to its managed WooCommerce plans, Nexcess offers six packages: StoreBuilder, Starter, Creator, Merchant, Standard, and Growth. These plans are usually available for respective monthly prices of $19.50 (StoreBuilder and Starter), $79, $149, $299, and $549.

The Starter plan offers hosting for one store, with 30GB of storage and up to 500 orders an hour, alongside Nexcess’ plugin and sales performance monitors, and its WooCommerce automated testing service. StoreBuilder offers all this plus a StoreBuilder wizard for creating a new site in minutes, curated plugins, a simplified WordPress admin process, and more.

As the other plans increase in price, so do their number of stores allowed, storage, and orders permitted per hour. They also include the plugin and sales performance monitors, as well as the WooCommerce automated testing service.

Nexcess’ three Magento hosting plans include XS, S, and M, usually available respectively for $59, $109 and $189 a month. Their number of concurrent users increases from 20 to 60 across all three plans, while disk space increases from 50GB to 125GB, and domains from 10 to 20. Finally, bandwidth increases from 1TB to 3TB.

Its QuickStart memberships meanwhile are designed for building membership sites on WordPress, and feature integgrations with payment processors as well as automated emails, libraries of plugins and themes, and access to the Restrict Content Pro service (worth $349) with every plan. Each package also contains a staging environment, 30-day backups, unlimited email accounts, and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

The three QuickStart memberships are Membership Essential, Pro, and Premium, which respectively cost $49 a month, $99 a month, $149 a month. Each plan covers one site, while storage increases from 30GB up to 100GB, and bandwidth from 3TB up to 5TB.

Image Web hosting sees dedicated providers allow access to servers on a subscription basis: each server contains storage and bandwidth needed to host one or multiple sites. Not every business or individual can afford or maintain their own servers, so web hosts utilize massive data centers worldwide, and allow access to these and their resources for a fee. There are different types available at varying prices and for a range of different needs. Shared hosting is most cost-efficient, seeing resources shared on one server between multiple sites; at the other end of the scale, expensive dedicated hosting provides servers for large sites. Many providers also now offer competitively-priced cloud hosting, managed hosting, and virtual private server (VPS) hosting.

