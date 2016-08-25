HP and 3M want to stop people screen-peeking

HP and 3M want to stop people from peeking into your screen and stealing sensitive information that way. Yes, looking at your screen is a viable option for data theft, but not right from behind you, but at an angle. That's why HP added a new feature to its latest machines, the HP EliteBook1040 and HP EliteBook 840, which reduces the light to five per cent, when viewed from an angle.

The new technology, named Privacy Mode, works simply by pressing the F2 button on the keyboard. “As today’s workforce moves away from exclusively working in office environments to more public locations, hackers are using visual hacking, which allows them to collect confidential information by looking at someone else’s screen,” said Benoit Bonnafy, vice president, Business Personal Systems EMEA, HP Inc.

“The addition of HP Sure View to our security solutions on Elite notebooks gives customers peace of mind and the freedom to work where they choose without fear of exposing sensitive data.”

Describing the severity of the issue, the two companies cited a recent global study by the Ponemon Institute and 3M. They trialled the practice and uncovered that by simply peeking into a screen to steal sensitive data, thieves have had a 90 per cent success rate. The two companies also said visual hacking (yep, that’s the term), can impact employee productivity.

“As the threat of data privacy evolves, more and more organisations are taking the issue of visual hacking seriously,” said Makoto Ishii, vice president and general manager, Display Materials and Systems Division, 3M.

“Designed with more than 20 years of 3M optical films technology experience incorporated into the privacy screen, HP Sure View helps address the concern of protecting sensitive information through a world-class solution tailor-made for open work environments and for the mobile worker.” More information about the devices can be found on this link.