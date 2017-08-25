HP and Deloitte boost 3D printing for manufacturers

Deloitte and HP are joining forces to give their digital manufacturing services and 3D printing services a little push. The partnership will see HP’s 3D printers become part of the digital supply chain in more large-scale manufacturing environments.

The goal of the joint effort is to help businesses speed up product design, as well as to create a more flexible manufacturing supply chain and production services (for example, prototyping).

By using 3D printing for prototyping, manufacturing will be faster and more efficient, and at the same time cheaper and with less waste. The two companies hope this makes large enterprises more competitive in the global economy.

“The Fourth Industrial Revolution is upon us. No sector of the global economy is undergoing more radical transformation than the US$12 trillion manufacturing market,” Dion Weisler, HP president and CEO said in a statement. “Companies investing in digital reinvention are poised to outpace their peers. Building on our disruptive 3D printing technology, together with Deloitte, we are focused on helping customers transform and win in this new era.”

HP will bring its Jet Fusion 3D Printing tools and solutions to the mix, as well as its partner ecosystem, while Deloitte will offer its global client reach and manufacturing relationships, as well as digital operations experience and supply chain transformation that it had done for some of the world’s biggest companies.

“The digitalisation of global manufacturing operations and practices will impact companies and consumers around the world, and 3D printing will play an important role in fundamentally changing manufacturing as we know it,” said Punit Renjen, Global CEO at Deloitte, in a statement. “This alliance comprises two exceptional brands and brings together HP’s leading 3D printing platform with Deloitte’s digital manufacturing experience and global client reach.”

Image Credit: Dollar Photo Club