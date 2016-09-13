HP dumps Oracle and Salesforce for Microsoft Dynamics

HP Inc. is turning away from Salesforce and Oracle software to run its sales processes and now plans to use Microsoft Dynamics customer relationship management (CRM) software exclusively in its sales and support departments.

The two companies have entered into a six-year contract and plan to roll out Dyanmics CRM to 6,500 of HP's sales staff and 20,000 of its support personnel. Though the dollar amount of this deal is still unknown, around 50 per cent of the company's workforce will now use Microsoft's software and services to manage their relationships with customers.

This agreement is also a big deal for Microsoft, as it will soon be better equipped to fight off its two biggest competitors in the field, Salesforce and Oracle.

When speaking of the deal, HP's chief operating officer Jon Flaxman explained why moving to Dynamics CRM would benefit the company as a whole: “We want to drive big data and analytics and we had a compelling need for our sales teams and channel teams to simplify, modernise, and speed was critical. For us it was a natural move to look at one combined vendor end-to-end.”

A great deal of HP's retail partners already use Microsoft's Dynamics CRM so the company's decision will make it even easier for its partners to collaborate and exchange data. So far, the company claims to have around 100,000 partners worldwide who will all soon be using Dynamics CRM to communicate with existing and potential customers.

HP is also planning to issue Elite X3 tablets pre-loaded with Dynamics CRM to 2,500 members of its sales teams starting next year in an effort to ease the transition for employees moving from Oracle and Saleforce to Dynamics CRM.

Image Credit: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock