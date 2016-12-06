HP is amping up its print security practices

HP Inc. has redesigned the way it protects printers, setting a new industry standard, the company announced in a press release this Monday. The Secure Managed Print Services (MPS), offer ‘advanced’ security professional services and solutions, as well as expanded core delivery capabilities, which now include a new remote fleet security management service.

The company also said it will be pre-configuring its print devices for security.

The services part of the deal will see companies outsourcing security to save IT resources. Among the offerings are Print Security Implementation Service (HP provides specialised security support technicians), Print Security Advisory Retainer Service (HP’s security advisors will deliver continual security expertise), Print Security Governance & Compliance (HP will use new remote security management to make sure it meets compliance), Increased Training (MPS employees and HP tech teams are being trained constantly), Enhanced Reporting & Reviews (security is embedded into MPS tracking and reporting processes), and finally – new remote management tools and services (some security actions, like firmware updates, are automated).

HP has also announced that its printers that come with less secure interfaces will now be shipped closed, meaning whoever buys one will need to open different ports and protocols manually.

“Networked printers can no longer be overlooked in the wake of weakening firewalls to the growing sophistication and volume of cyberattacks,” said Ed Wingate VP & GM, JetAdvantage Solutions at HP, Inc.

“That’s why HP has established a new benchmark in managed print services, infusing security best practices into everything that we do to enable our customers to stay on top of growing endpoint security challenges.”

Image source: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock