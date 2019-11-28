HP issues major failure warning on some of its SSDs

Some of Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s (HPE) solid state drives are designed to fail at exactly 32,768 hours of operation time, the company announced earlier this week.

Obviously, this isn’t intentional as that equals to just over three and a half years, which is a lot shorter than ideal. The company has already issued a firmware fix for some of them, while others are expected to get the much-needed upgrade soon.

The devices come from the enterprise series, designed for use in server and storage products, including HPE ProLiant, Synergy, Apollo, JBOD D3xxx, D6xxx, D8xxx, MSA, StoreVirtual 4335 and StoreVirtual 3200.

In a customer bulletin, issued by the HPE support centre, it says that the SSD failure is caused by a bug. Once the drive fails, it can’t be saved and the data on it is gone for good.

Restoring the data would be possible "from backup in non-fault tolerance, such as RAID 0 and in fault tolerance RAID mode if more drives fail than what is supported by the fault tolerance RAID mode logical drive."

A total of 20 drives were affected by the bug, HPE said. At the time of writing, the company has issued fixes for eight of them, with the rest expected to get their fix in the second week of December.

You can find the full list of affected drives on this link.