HP signs Deep Instinct deal to boost its hardware security

HP laptops will soon feature protection from the most advanced cyberthreats thanks to a new partnership with an Israeli-based cybersecurity firm.

Together with Deep Instinct, HP is launching Sure Sense, a new cybersecurity solution available for the new EliteBook and the ZBook laptops.

Financial details were not disclosed, but a Reuters report claims that the deal is worth more than $150 million over a few years, for Deep Instinct.

Guy Caspi, CEO and co-founder of Deep Instinct, said his firm was working with HP to secure millions of devices. “This is only the first step in what will be a long and strategic partnership with HP,” he said.

Deep Instinct leverages deep learning’s predictive capabilities to create a threat prevention platform and network. It builds solutions for multiple operating systems, including Windows, macOS, Android, iOS and Chrome OS.

Given the increasing cost of a potential cybersecurity breach, as well as the growing number of threats, it is vital that businesses protect themselves and educate their employees.

The human factor is still considered one of the main reasons why businesses suffer cybersecurity incidents. Clicking shady links, opening email attachments from unknown people, visiting obscure websites from company devices, those are all considered large threats to a company's cybersecurity posture.

Image Credit: BeeBright / Shutterstock