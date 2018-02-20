HP to offer Apple kit as device-as-a-service offering

In an effort to better cater to its customers operating in multi-OS environments, HP has announced that it will add Apple products to its device-as-a-service offering.

In addition to being the world's top PC maker when it comes to devices shipped, the company also provides enterprises with a service in which it supplies, deploys and maintains their hardware. HP is also responsible for the device management and security services of these devices.

The company made the decision to provide its customers with its competitors products due to high demand from businesses that utilise both Microsoft's Windows and Apple's iOS and MacOS in their day to day operations. The move will help HP retain its current customers by providing them with more flexibility when it comes to the devices they use and it will give Apple a way in with enterprises that can now use its software and services with their existing device-as-a-service subscriptions.

Alongside Apple products, the company has also updated its device-as-a-service offering with its own VR hardware and micro-workstations to provide customers with more devices to choose from.

HP has also introduced new vending machines stocked with PC supplies and accessories called HP Tech Cafe Market. These devices and accessories can be purchased by employees by swiping cards linked to their organisation's device-as-a-service account. This will save time by allowing them not to put in a purchase order or run to the nearest electronics market in the middle of a project.

Image Credit: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock