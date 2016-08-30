HP unveils new products to help businesses move to the cloud

Today, HP launched three products to help businesses move their workloads into the cloud computing environment easier. The trio includes the HP t630 Thin Client, the HP ThinPro 6 and the VMWare Blast.

HP t630 Thin Client allows for the streamlining of current cloud-based deployments, comes with next generation, x86 quad-core systems-on-a-chip developed by AMD, and offers AMD Radeon graphics.

The HP ThinPro 6 is powered by a 64-bit Linux operating system, and comes with a tool-less BIOS update, allowing simple upgrades, both locally and remotely.

And finally VMware Blast is based on H.264, or MPEG-4 Advanced Video Coding (AVC) standard, and improves both mobile and desktop performance while working with H.264 content.

“Recognising the potential cost savings and reduced demands on IT, more and more companies are moving their workloads to the cloud,” said Gwen Coble, director, Commercial Solutions and Retail Solutions, EMEA, HP Inc.

“A successful cloud deployment, especially among data intensive use cases, requires powerful tools to enable end-users to access and interact with a host of rich content. HP’s new cloud-based ‘power play offerings’ at the hardware, operating system and protocol level address the need for fast, seamless and secure access to cloud hosted resources.”

According to HP’s press release, all three products should be available everywhere in September this year. The estimated starting price for the HP t630 will be €430 (£367), while the prices for other products are yet to be disclosed.