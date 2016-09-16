HP updates ProBook 400 Series

HP has today announced a new series of laptops aimed for small business owners whose employees are style-oriented millennials. Truth be told, if you're a bit older but would still like a fairly cheap, well-designed laptop, there's nothing stopping you from getting your hands on the new HP ProBook 400 G4 Series.

But it was built with the younger workforce in mind. It comes with the latest 7th Generation Intel Core processor, or 7th Generation A-Series APUs from AMD. Its graphics are powered by the NVIDIA GeForce 930MX, paired with 16GB of RAM. It has full HD displays, USB-C ports, and enterprise-grade security. Most importantly, the company significantly improved its battery life, and promises up to 16 hours on a single charge.

Obviously, this depends on how you use the device, and what you use it for. The specs are rounded off by a new thinner, slim line wedged design. HP says fingerprints will be “virtually invisible”. The laptop comes with a new enlarged clickpad, and an optimised, easy-to-use touch zone. It was tested for drops, shocks, vibrations, dust and temperatures.

“HP research shows that nearly half of small business owners believe that meetings should run smoother, but technology often gets in the way,” the company said while announcing the new products.

“To help small businesses overcome these frustrations, the ProBook 400 series now includes features to make online conference calls easier and more productive.”

New laptops are available on the HP website, starting $499 (£377).

Image Credit: HP