HPE and Siemens team up on next-gen networks

Operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT) are usually separate entities, which creates many issues when it comes to moving data. This is according to Siemens and HPE Aruba, two companies that teamed up to bridge this problem.

The two companies are saying that industrial OT networks are not coupled tightly with enterprise IT networks, resulting in gaps in data and device visibility, application assurance, availability and security.

To bridge this divide, the two companies will be providing integrated networks with tested interoperability and documented in validated reference designs. This will enable integrated OT/IT systems to be installed quickly and easily. These systems can be operated more securely and supported more efficiently.

The two companies give an example of Aruba’s 360 Secure Fabric for IT networks being combined with Siemens’ "Defense in Depth" OT security concept.

“Since customers’ security needs vary, especially in older legacy deployments, Aruba and Siemens will also tailor security solutions to address specific customer requirements,” they claim.

“The cooperation between Siemens and Aruba is an important step to complement our industrial networks offering, which is one of the pillars of the Digital Enterprise, with the additional IT offering from Aruba,” said Klaus Helmrich, Member of the Management Board at Siemens AG.

“Customers will benefit from futureproof, integrated communication networks ensuring availability and security.”

