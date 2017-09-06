HPE buys Cloud Technology Partners to boost its service unit

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE) has announced it is acquiring Cloud Technology Partners, a born-in-the-cloud services company.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

According to an HPE press release, Cloud Technology partners helps sophisticated IT organisations move to the cloud. They do it by determining optimal apps for both public and private clouds. They execute migrations and help them transform their organisations as needed. They help clients build new and disruptive solutions that revolve around IoT, Big Data and Machine Learning. Also, they help clients achieve governance, risk and regulatory compliance.

“Businesses today live in a Hybrid IT world. Achieving business outcomes requires putting each workload in the appropriate environment, whether it’s in an on-premises data centre, in a private cloud, on public clouds or offered as a SaaS application,” HPE said in a press release.

“And, this environment is different for every organization, dynamically changing with their business needs and workload requirements. We believe most enterprises will operate in this Hybrid IT environment for the foreseeable future.”

The media are seeing HPEs latest acquisition as the continuation of the company’s shopping spree. This is the fifth technology acquisition HPE has done this year alone, following Simplivity, Nimble Storage, Cloud Cruiser and Niara.

According to Fortune, CTP has raised about $34 million from investors including Oak Investment Partners and Pritzker Group Venture Capital.

Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons