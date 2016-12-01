HPE gives IoT adoption a boost, teams up with Nokia

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has released a batch of new innovations which it hopes will speed up the mass adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) in wide area, enterprise and industrial deployments. It also expanded on its collaboration with mobile giant Nokia.

First, the IoT innovations. There are five solutions: HPE Mobile Virtual Network Enabler HPE Universal IoT Platform Aruba ClearPass Universal Profiler Aruba 2540 Series Switches Expanded partnerships for Edgeline Systems The Mobile Virtual Network Enabler was designed to give organisations greater control over IoT devices needing cellular connectivity and services. The Universal IoT Platform was created to offer multivendor IoT monitoring, reporting and analytics services. It includes the Lightweight M2M standards support (plug-and-play interoperability for IoT and UIoT), expanded device management, and increased LoRa gateway support.

The Aruba ClearPass Universal Profiler and the Aruba 2540 Series Switches were designed to create visibility and secure connectivity for large scale IoT deployments. And finally, HPE Edgeline Converged Edge Systems is getting new partnerships which HPE hopes will push IoT innovation forward.

“Cost-prohibitive economics and the lack of a holistic solution are key barriers for mass adoption of IoT,” said Keerti Melkote, senior vice president and general manager, Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

“By approaching IoT with innovations to expand our comprehensive framework built on edge infrastructure solutions, software platforms and technology ecosystem partners, HPE is addressing the cost, complexity and security concerns of organizations looking to enable a new class of services that will transform workplace and operational experiences.”

For the HPE / Nokia collaboration, the two companies announced that they will be jointly marketing and selling IoT solutions for two IoT vertical enterprise segments. Those are industrial/manufacturing and smart city applications.

The offerings will combine connectivity, core networking, data aggregation and compute technologies from both companies.

