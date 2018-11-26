HPE launches composable cloud stack

HPE is hoping to make hybrid cloud adoption easier than ever with the launch of the next stage of its “composable” IT strategy.

At its HPE Discover event in Madrid today, the company revealed the HPE Composable Cloud, a new cloud stack which it says can offer major improvements in speed, efficiency and the time needed to adopt new services.

HPE says its new offering provides, “an unmatched choice” of public and private clouds without sacrificing speed or scale, bringing together automation, AI offerings and multi-cloud management in one go.

The launch brings together a number of HPE’s leading cloud innovations, including the InfoSight AI platform, which can predict and prevent problems before they can impact businesses, and continuously learns as it analyses data, making systems smarter and more reliable over time.

The new offering will be available both on HPE ProLiant DL and Synergy platforms, the latter of which has now signed up 2,200 customers, from Q1 2019.

All of this will allow customers to distribute workloads more evenly without a drop-off in bandwidth or performance, and also keep their systems open for a wide number of ecosystem partners.

HPE launched its composable IT offering two years ago with the release of InfoSight, which was followed by HPE OneSphere, with the latter also receiving several significant updates including enhance cost analytics and added containers-as-a-service and bare-metal-as-a-service.

“Our customers want to innovate faster, with greater automation and intelligence,” said Phil Davis, HPE Hybrid IT President.

“Building on our innovation in creating the composable category and industry-leading HPE Synergy offering, today’s announcement of the HPE Composable Cloud for ProLiant DL and HPE Composable Cloud for Synergy delivers unprecedented customer choice and scale across all clouds. With our new open hybrid cloud platform, enterprises of all sizes can now manage, provision and deliver workloads and apps instantly and continuously to accelerate innovation.”