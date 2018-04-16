HPE leads new UK supercomputer program

The UK is getting new supercomputers for scientific and economic purposes thanks to a partnership between some of the industry's biggest names.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has announced that it has teamed up with Arm Suse and three UK universities to develop and deploy “one of the largest” Arm-based, high-performance computers in the world. The goal is to boost app building to drive economic growth and productivity.

The machine will be deployed at the Edinburgh Parallel Computing Centre (EPCC) at the University of Edinburgh, the University of Bristol, and the University of Leicester. The deadline for its deployment is summer 2018.

“Today’s announcement marks a major step forward in boosting collaboration between the government and business to harness the power of innovation in supercomputing and AI,” said Sam Gyimah MP, Science Minister.

“Through our modern Industrial Strategy, AI Grand Challenge and upcoming Sector Deal, the UK will lead the AI and data revolution. Doing so has the potential to increase the UK’s competitiveness in emerging industries around the world, grow our economy and create the high value jobs we need to build a Britain fit for the future.”

In total, the supercomputer clusters will run more than 12,000 cores, and will be hosted by HPE Apollo 70 HPC systems. HPE says all universities will have a “largely identical” clusters, running 32 core Cavium ThunderX2 processors, 128GB of memory, comprising of 16 DDR4 DIMMs. They will all run Linux Enterprise Server for HPC.

Image source: Shutterstock/violetkaipa