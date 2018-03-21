HPE looks to push AI into your business

In an effort to help organisations ramp up, optimise and scale artificial intelligence (AI) usage across their organisation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has announced a number of new AI-focused offerings.

The company aims to help its customers explore, evolve and expand AI applications with its new offerings to increase time to value.

HPE Digital Prescriptive Maintenance Services, delivered by HPE Pointnext, prescribes and automates actions to help prevent industrial equipment from failing while also optimising its productivity. The solution works by capturing all relevant data sources in an enterprise including real-time and batch data from IoT devices, data centres and the cloud.

To help enterprises begin their AI journey and identify AI use cases tailored to the priorities of their business, HPE is introducing the new HPE Artificial Intelligence Transformation Workshop. During this interactive one-day workshop, an organisation's business and technology decision makers will work with HPE Pointnext AI experts to create a tailored plan to help the business move past the AI exploration phase and on to AI implementation.

HPE is also releasing the new Apollo 6500 Gen10 System with support for up to eight Nvidia Tesla v100 GPUs to aid organisation's in training deep learning models. The new system can train models three times faster than previous generations which will allow enterprises to realise their deep learning business outcomes even faster than before.

Global Vice President of Artificial Intelligence at HPE Pointnext, Beena Ammanath, offered further insight on the company's new AI-focused offerings, saying:

“Global tech giants are investing heavily in AI, but the majority of enterprises are struggling both with finding viable AI use cases and with building technology environments that support their AI workloads. As a result, the gap between leaders and laggards is widening. HPE is best positioned to help customers make AI work for their enterprise, regardless of where they are in their AI adoption. While others provide AI components, we provide complete AI solutions from strategic advisory to purpose-built technology, operational support and a strong AI partner ecosystem to tailor the right AI solution for each organization.”

Image Credit: Hewlett Packard Enterprise