HPE makes storage smarter than ever

HPE is bringing a whole new level of AI upgrades to its storage services.

At its HPE Discover 2018 event in Madrid today, the company unveiled a series of announcements highlighting the role AI is set to play in boosting its storage capabilities.

HPE has been pushing its AI-driven storage strategy for some time, describing storage as “the custodian of the data” and the company now says that its platform is capable of more than ever thanks to new advancements to its InfoSight AIOps platform.

HPE says that InfoSight can help customers reduce operating costs by up to 79 percent thanks to a range of self-managing IT and infrastructure tools, which will now be available to more of its users worldwide.

AI can now help businesses run predictive performance tests and workload placement across the full stack, from compute to storage and virtual machines, offering new performance insights through real-time analysis, even to sites that may have restricted access to the cloud.

Customers can even develop hypothetical models to see what effects an increased workload or downtime could have on their systems, and on existing systems, can implement an AI-driven resource planner to help optimise workload placement based on available resources, greatly minimising the risk of downtime.

"This is the beginning of a different paradigm of how computing and memory is done,” said Milan Shetti, GM, HPE Storage, “Intelligence changes everything.”

“Customers using intelligent storage can reap the benefits of AI and stop worrying about their infrastructure. Instead, they can focus on getting more out of their data, whether it be uncovering new revenue opportunities by moving and monetizing data in the cloud and edge, or by extracting the right data insights to improve their products and business models.”