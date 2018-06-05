HPE prepares P2P blockchain cloud concept

HPE wants to enable your business to buy and sell computing resources in a proof-of-concept marketplace. Announcing the offering in a press release, the company said marketplace will be developed on the principles of the ‘sharing economy’, and will offer a secure, inexpensive and efficient alternative to regular cloud services

“Emerging technology may soon enable users to experiment in the sharing economy. Through a collaboration with HPE, Global Blockchain Technologies Corporation is developing a Proof-of-Concept network. The goal of the PoC network is to demonstrate how a user can monetize under-utilized storage assets by supplying them to the network, and how they can migrate existing data to the network with minimal disruption,” said Bill Philbin, Hewlett Packard Enterprise SVP and CTO, Hybrid IT.

A blockchain-based solution has three key benefits, HPE claims, with those being security, reliability and efficiency.

“This PoC will do for enterprise cloud services what AirBnB did for accommodations,” said Shidan Gouran, President and CEO of the Company. Gouran continued, “With computing resources becoming increasingly in-demand in enterprise organizations, the ability to buy and sell excess capacity will revolutionize enterprise IT.”

HPE says this PoC will serve as the foundation of a BLOC project called Stratus Marketplace, an open-source, Internet-scale P2P storage network. Its goal is to eliminate the risks and inefficiencies of centralised storage methods, among other things.

