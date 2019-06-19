HPE reveals new premium Primera storage

HPE has announced a new platform for mission-critical storage called Primera.

The company claims the new offering will bring ‘superior simplicity, availability and performance’. Using HPE InfoSight (the company’s AI platform), Primera’s key selling points include spending less time managing storage, predicting and preventing issues, as well as accelerating application performance.

HPE promises 100 per cent availability, as the offering is built for high availability with multi-node design, business continuity with HPE Peer Persistence and data replication.

The new offering should be available in August this year, although we’re still in the dark regarding pricing. You’ll be able to get it under HPE's GreenLake IT-as-a-service model.

The Register claims the platform, although looking fly, is ‘partly based on technology drawn from existing platforms, combining the mission-critical heritage of 3PAR (with some enhancements), Nimble Storage tech, and AI-driven InfoSight.’

“Today’s organizations need a fundamentally new approach to infrastructure operations with an intelligent data strategy,” said Milan Shetti, SVP and General Manager, HPE Storage.

“HPE Primera leverages HPE’s unique Intelligent Data Platform to deliver unmatched simplicity, availability, and performance for mission-critical applications, so businesses can focus on harnessing data to drive their business forward.”

Initially, HPE Primera will come in three different models: HPE Primera 630, HPE Primera 650 and the HPE Primera 670.

