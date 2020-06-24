HPE reveals the technologies your business needs to get back to work

As businesses attempt to refire operations and bring employees back to the workplace, changes need to be made in order to safeguard workers' health and well-being. HPE aims to help businesses do just that, with five new solutions designed to simplify the transition.

HPE's new solutions span the following areas: social distance tracing and tracking, touchless entry, fever detection, augmented reality and visual remote guidance, and workplace alerts and information sharing.

The firm's new tools do exactly what one might expect. Social distance tracing and tracking notifies workers when they’re standing too close to each other, by tracking their devices via Bluetooth. Touchless entry, meanwhile, allows workers to access buildings without touching doors by utilising facial recognition and other identity verification techniques.

HPE also now offers thermal cameras that can scan for elevated body temperatures, as well as machine learning- and video analytics-powered staff alerts.

The company's augmented reality and visual remote guidance solution looks to simplify collaboration between on-premise and remote workers, while alerts and information sharing helps employees circulate relevant information.

“Since the COVID-19 outbreak, our customers have turned to HPE to help them adapt to unique challenges presented by the pandemic to maintain business continuity," said Saadat Malik, Vice President, IoT and Intelligent Edge Services at HPE.

"We have been there for them throughout these difficult times, on everything from supporting a transition to a remote workforce with our comprehensive virtual desktop interface (VDI) solutions, to now helping them return back to work and to a new normal."

“As businesses are reopening and returning employees onsite, our new robust solutions, featuring a range of HPE technologies and partner capabilities, are helping them make this transition safely while building on a highly differentiated, long term workplace digitisation strategy.”