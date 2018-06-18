HPE reveals the world's largest supercomputer

The Sandia National Laboratories area getting the world’s largest Arm supercomputer, thanks to a joint effort with HPE and the US Department of Energy.

Called Astra, the new Arm-based system will sit at the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) and run advanced modelling and simulation workloads in things like national security, energy and science.

According to HPE’s press release, the new machine can deliver more than 2.3 theoretical peak petaflops of performance, 33 per cent better memory performance and greater system density.

The NNSA will be able to use the machine to advance modelling and simulation tools, and to improve analysis on data-intensive science experiments.

Astra will run on the HPE Apollo 70, it was said. It sports 145,000 cores in 2,592 dual-processor servers.

“By introducing Arm processors with the HPE Apollo 70, a purpose-built HPC architecture, we are bringing powerful elements, like optimal memory performance and greater density, to supercomputers that existing technologies in the market cannot match,” said Mike Vildibill, vice president, Advanced Technology Group, HPE. “Sandia National Laboratories has been an active partner in leveraging our Arm-based platform since its early design, and featuring it in the deployment of the world’s largest Arm-based supercomputer, is a strategic investment for the DOE and an industry as a whole as we race toward achieving exascale computing.”

According to HPE, there’s an ‘insatiable’ demand for higher compute performance, as organisations all over the globe look to run research-intensive tasks that require processing and analysing large sets of data. Hardware manufacturers are thus looking to achieve the next leap in supercomputing with an exascale-class system.

