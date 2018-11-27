HPE takes its computing skills to the edge

HPE has unveiled a number of new launches as it looks to stake its claim as one of the key firms in edge computing.

At the company’s Discover 2018 event in Madrid today, HPE revealed a range of announcements aimed at pushing the company away from the data centre towards the rapidly growing edge market.

HPE CEO Antonio Neri pledged $4bn towards the development of edge computing services and solutions back in June, with today’s announcements the first step along this new strategy.

The company is now looking to bring together operational technology (OT) and traditional IT to take advantage of the huge opportunities that edge computing brings.

Today’s announcements include the launch of HPE Edgeline OT Link, an open hardware platform that allows rapid deployment of edge systems, and new Edgeline EL300 products which provide “unprecedented” convergence of OT and IT.

Supporting these new hardware launches are a number of software systems, including HPE Edgeline systems management, an industry-first service designed specifically for edge systems that bring manageability and security to the edge for the first time.

Also unveiled is HPE Edgeline Field Application Services, a system that helps accelerate time to value for edge stacks, allowing companies to accelerate their edge deployment and hopefully snatch a competitive advantage.

HPE says that all of this helps bring enterprise-class IT to the edge, allowing the company to bring together a range of existing technologies into new, upgraded services.

“Deploying IoT, edge, and cyber-physical systems is a challenge requiring a fresh look at uniting the physical and digital worlds,” said Dr. Tom Bradicich, Vice President and General Manager, Converged Servers, Edge and IoT Systems, HPE.

“With today’s announcements, we enable our customers to accelerate the delivery of applications that capitalise on edge data, safeguarded by enterprise-class management. And we lay the groundwork for a new ecosystem of intelligent edge solutions to drive innovation and growth across industries.”