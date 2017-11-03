HPE to leave Silicon Valley HQ

Following its split from Hewlett Packard, HPE has scaled down its operations in a number of ways to focus more on the core aspects of its business and now the company has decided to continue the trend by downsizing from its Palo Alto headquarters to a more modest campus in San Jose.

The company is now much smaller than it previously was but that does come with its benefits and it is now much more agile.

HPE's CEO, Meg Whitman tried to shed a positive light on the move, saying:

“Over the past two years we’ve made tremendous progress towards becoming a simpler, nimbler and more focused company. I’m excited to move our headquarters to an innovative new building that provides a next-generation digital experience for our employees, customers and partners. Our new building will better reflect who HPE is today and where we are heading in the future.”

The company's old offices will be sold and it will continue to support Bill Hewlett and Dave Packard's Founder's Office in Palo Alto as well as the garage in which HP was originally created.

Image Credit: Hewlett Packard Enterprise