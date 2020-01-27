HPE wants to help make data centres greener

Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Swiss tech industry association digitalswitzerland and a number of academic institutions and industry representatives have joined forces to create a new group and through it a new data centre energy efficiency project.

Announced at the recent World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the group is called the Swiss Datacentre Efficiency Association (SDEA). It’s comprised of École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL), Green IT Switzerland, HPE, the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts (HSLU), the Swiss Data Centre Association (Vigiswiss) and the Swiss Telecommunications Association (ASUT).

The data centre energy efficiency project is called the Swiss Data Centre Efficiency Label, and its goal is to achieve excellence when it comes to energy efficiency and environmental sustainability.

According to the founders, the initial goal is to “decarbonise” data centres in the country and then improve their general efficiency so that they don’t consume as much energy as they do at the moment. Another goal is to see how they could adopt the label’s criteria on a wider scale.

A total of ten pilot users tested the criteria. They implemented these new technologies and procedures and, according to HPE, saved up to 70 per cent of their energy. Five participants achieved the results with 100 per cent carbon-neutral energy sources, it was added.

“Carbon-neutral energy sources and energy-efficient digital technologies are available today, and it’s through appropriate methodologies, industry commitment and policy enforcement that broad adoption can be driven,” said Benoit Revaz, Swiss Federal Office of Energy.

“We welcome projects such as the Swiss Data Center Efficiency Label, which can help to lessen the negative climate impact of one of the digital backbones of our society. We encourage and support organizations and nations worldwide to undertake similar efforts.”