HPE warns newly discovered flaw kills SSDs after only 40,000 hours

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has warned some of its Serial-Attached SCSI solid-state drives (SSD) will die after running for 40,000 hours, with no possible way of saving the data.

That equates to 4 years, 206 days and 16 hours - some half a year less than is offered by the extended warranty.

The solution is to apply a critical patch or have a working backup solution in place. Owners of these models should make sure their SSDs aren't running firmware versions older than HPD7.

HPE said an SSD manufacturer alerted the company to the firmware bug and added that, in a scenario where multiple SSDs are installed and put to work at the same time, it is possible for all disks to falter simultaneously.

“Restoration of data from backup will be required in non-fault tolerance modes (e.g. RAID 0) and in fault tolerance RAID mode if more drives fail than what is supported by the fault tolerance RAID mode logical drive [e.g. RAID 5 logical drive with two failed SSDs],” said an HPE advisory.

This is not the first time HPE has warned about potentially disastrous flaws affecting its solid state drives. In November 2019, the company made a similar announcement, explaining firmware flaws could result in SSDs dying after roughly 32,000 hours.

As reported by Bleeping Computer, HPE has released a full list of affected models, which you can find here.