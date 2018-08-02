HP's Engage portfolio aims to fuel the future of retail

In an effort to enhance the retail shopping experience, HP Inc. has unveiled a new portfolio of devices and service offerings to meet the evolving needs of retail and hospitality customers.

The shift to digital has changed the way consumers interact with businesses and research estimates that mobile devices alone will influence $1.4tn in US sales by 2021. At the same time both retail and hospitality customers are increasingly looking for technology that provides a more engaging, interactive and personal experience in their stores.

For this reason, HP created its new Engage portfolio that will also be available through its Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) offering.

The HP Engage Go Convertible is a flexible solution with an innovative docking system that allows for seamless transitions between fixed and mobile operations. The system also includes customer and business data protection thanks to a self-healing PC BIOS and two-factor authentication with an optional integrated fingerprint reader or NFC reader.

The new HP Smart Dock tablet-locking experience included with the Engage Go Convertible is ideal for use in retail or hospitality because of the safeguards put in place to help prevent theft from the dock. The new device was also designed to pass MIL-STD 810G testing so that it can stand up to demanding retail or hospitality environments.

The HP Engage Go Mobile System is the companion device to the HP Engage Go Convertible and is available without the dock for use in mobile environments. The device features the same design, security and durability features of the convertible system. The HP Engage Go Mobile System delivers up to 13 hours of battery live and with HP Fast Charge it can be recharged to 50 per cent of the battery in just 30 minutes.

The HP Engage Flex Pro and HP Engage Flex Pro-C are modular system platforms with enhanced security to provide retailers and hospitality operators with the flexibility to mange their business all the way from the back office to the store floor.

Business Unit Manager, Retail Solutions, EMEA at HP Inc., Natasja Andringa provided further insight on why the company created its new line, saying:

“Retailers have a growing need for technology that enables seamless customer engagement, from the moment they arrive to the time they check out. Drawing on customer insights and our culture of innovation, the new HP Engage line-up and its availability through HP DaaS are designed to deliver the performance, security, and flexibility businesses need to reinvent in-store experiences and provide enhanced customer service.”

Image Credit: HP Inc.