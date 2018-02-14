HTC smartphone head resigns

After recently selling a large portion of its smartphone business to Google, HTC's President of Smartphone and Connected Devices has announced that he will be stepping down to pursue his own “personal career plan.”

Chialin Chang first joined the Chinese smartphone company back in April of 2012 as its Chief Financial Officer and later became the head of its smartphone division. His replacement has not yet been announced and Chairwoman and CEO Cher Wang will likely take over his duties until the company can find someone to fill his position.

HTC did confirm Chang's resignation and thanked him for his time at the company in a statement, saying:

“We can confirm Chialin Chang has resigned from his position as President of the Smartphone and Connected Devices Business at HTC. We thank him for his dedication to the Company for the last six years and wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Chang's departure from HTC is likely due to the company's steadily decreasing smartphone sales and the fact that it was unable to regain its footing in its home country of China. In the third quarter of 2017, the Chinese smartphone maker had a net loss of $103m and this was its tenth consecutive quarterly loss.

HTC has also been manufacturing less smartphones in total and over the course of last year it made less than 10m units. Excitement has even waned surrounding its next flagship device with a target of just two million units.

HTC's work on the Pixel and Pixel 2 was praised by critics and consumers alike and perhaps selling off a large part of its smartphone business to Google came at just the right time for the company.

Image Credit: Janitors / Pixabay