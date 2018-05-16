HTC working on a blockchain-powered phone

In case you needed any additional proof that blockchain is all the craze today, here is a piece of news for you: HTC is developing a blockchain-powered phone.

The phone is named Exodus, and its main features are a universal wallet and built-in secure hardware, facilitating the use of cryptocurrencies and decentralised apps, or DApps.

The plan is to create a native blockchain network with all the phones being nodes for cryptocurrency trading among its users. “Through Exodus, we are excited to be supporting underlying protocols such as Bitcoin, Lightning Networks, Ethereum, Dfinity, and more,” said Phil Chen who will be the head of the project. “We would like to support the entire blockchain ecosystem, and in the next few months we’ll be announcing many more exciting partnerships together.”

Phil Chen was the brain behind HTC’s virtual reality headset, Vive.

There’s a good chance you might be able to buy this phone with cryptocurrency as well, but this news wasn’t confirmed yet. It would make sense, though.

“We envision a phone where you hold your own keys, you own your own identity and data, and your phone is the hub,” he added.

All the usual stuff like hardware or pricing is still far off. However, this is not the first blockchain-powered phone that was announced. Sirin Labs’ Finney costs $1,000.

Image Credit: Zapp2Photo / Shutterstock