HTTP/3 support comes to Chrome and Cloudflare

Two major browsers and one web performance and security company have just announced their support for HTTP/3, signalling a strong boost for the next major iteration of the HTTP protocol.

Cloudflare said its customers will have the option of turning on HTTP/3 support for their domains in their dashboard, as of today. So, whoever uses an HTTP/3-supported browser on their side, to access these sites, will have their connection automatically upgraded to the new protocol.

"Cloudflare was one of the major drivers of H2 adoption having released its HTTP/2 support for all customers in December 2015. In fact, Cloudflare still powers the majority of the HTTP/2 web," a Cloudflare spokesperson told ZDNet this week.

But that means that the visitor needs to have an HTTP/3-supported browser, which is where Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox step in. Both have announced their support for the new protocol.

For Chrome, Canary added the support for the new protocol earlier this month. For Firefox, we can expect the upgrade in an upcoming Firefox Nightly version later this autumn.

This is more than just an upgrade to the protocol. Unlike previous versions, HTTP/3 seems to have been built from the ground up – it uses QUIC instead of TCP to handle connections between browsers and servers, and comes with built-in support for TLS encryption.