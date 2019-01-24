Huawei aims for smartphone supremacy in 2019

Huawei has laid out its aim to become the number one smartphone builder in the world this year, despite the scrutiny the company has faced recently across the globe.

Speaking at a conference in Beijing, the company's consumer division chief Richard Yu, said the consumers trust the company. “It’s only politics guys which are trying to put pressure on us.”

Currently the second-largest device manufacturer after Samsung, Huawei said its consumer business revenue jumped 50 per cent last year, spiking past $52 billion. It hopes to keep the momentum going with a foldable smartphone which should be released soon, as well as its 5G chipset.

“Even without the U.S. market we will be number one in the world,” Yu said, speaking about the company's smartphone business. “I believe at the earliest this year, and next year at the latest.”

According to Yu, Huawei will launch a foldable smartphone at the Mobile World Congress next month, and start selling it in April. It will also showcase its new Balong 5000 chipset, allegedly the world's most powerful 5G modem, and a rival to the Snapdragon X50.

Huawei is under a lot of western pressure in the past couple of months, with the US accusing it of helping the Chinese government spy on the west. The company has denied allegation, asking for proof. Its CFO is arrested in Canada over alleged fraud, while another employee was arrested in Poland for spying.

Image Credit: J.Lekavicius / Shutterstock