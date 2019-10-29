Huawei and ZTE face even more restrictions in the US

Huawei may have had a rough time in the ongoing US-China trade war, but now things could get even harder. The Verge is reporting that the US communications watchdog wants to prevent both Huawei and ZTE from accessing the government’s service fund.

Earlier this week, Federal Communications Commission chairman Ajit Pai said the agency will vote for a ban, which would prevent carriers from using federal subsidies to buy gear and services from the Chinese.

“The concern is that hostile foreign actors could use hidden ‘backdoors’ to our networks to spy on us, steal from us, harm us with malware and viruses, or otherwise exploit our networks,” Pai said on Monday. “And there are mounting reasons to believe that the Chinese firms Huawei and ZTE pose an unacceptable risk to U.S. national security.”

Huawei hasn’t responded to the proposed ban. However, its stance on the whole “Huawei is a threat to the national security of the States” is clear.

Reuters says this proposal came during a time when Capitol Hill politicians continue to comb through American companies doing business with the Chinese. It mentions Activision Blizzard (the game developer giant behind Hearthstone, whose player was recently banned after commenting on the Hong Kong protests) and the National Basketball Association,

Pai’s proposal would also see the government examining if the already deployed Chinese gear should be replaced or not.

The vote should take place on November 19 at the FCC’s Open Meeting.