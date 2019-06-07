Huawei ban could hurt US security, Google says

Google is warning the US government that its ban on Huawei may actually compromise national security.

The US president signed an order banning US companies from doing business with Huawei, citing matters of national security. This could definitely leave a dent in Huawei’s business, but the media argue that this is just in the short term. In the long term, however, it is the US companies that will be getting the short end of the stick.

The main argument is that the US banning Huawei will force the Chinese company (and other Chinese companies, as well) to become more self-reliant and develop more home-grown technologies. That would make the US less dominant in those markets.

Google worries mostly about its operating system. As it currently stands, the company is not allowed to support Huawei with Android updates and such, which means the company will have to develop its own operating system if it wants to stay in the business (and reports are saying Huawei already has a backup OS lined up).

That’s where Google delivered the punchline, saying that such a version of Android would be easier to hack.

Last month, Huawei was blacklisted by the US government, which argued that its 5G infrastructure could be used by the Chinese government for espionage. Huawei’s 5G infrastructure was deemed a threat to national security and therefore, US companies were banned from doing business with their Chinese partners.

Huawei, on the other hand, has been denying these accusations since day one, saying there is no proof.

Image Credit: Huawei