Google pulls Android support for Huawei

Huawei has hit another major block in the US after Google revealed it would be pulling some Android support for the company's devices.

The news means Huawei will no longer have access to Android updates, and will only be able to use what's open-sourced and public.

Users that currently own a Huawei smartphone will keep their Google access, so the Play store and updates should keep on rolling in.

“We are complying with the order and reviewing the implications,” the Google spokesperson said.

Soon after Google, the media started reporting of a whole slew of tech giants that will be limiting their partnerships with Huawei in one way or another. So we now know of Intel, Broadcom and Qualcomm.

In the meantime, German chipmaker Infineon has also suspended shipments to Huawei, without commenting further.

Huawei responded, saying the move will hamper its growth in the US, albeit not in the manner the US would expect.

“It is expected that Huawei’s growth may slow, but only slightly,” founder and chief executive Ren Zhengfei told Japanese media. Ren added that the company’s annual revenue growth may undershoot 20 per cent.

In a statement to IT Pro Portal, the company said it has "made substantial contributions to the development and growth of Android around the world. As one of Android’s key global partners, we have worked closely with their open-source platform to develop an ecosystem that has benefitted both users and the industry. Huawei will continue to provide security updates and after sales services to all existing Huawei and Honor smartphone and tablet products covering those have been sold or still in stock globally. We will continue to build a safe and sustainable software ecosystem, in order to provide the best experience for all users globally."

Huawei has been accused by the US of working with the Chinese government, which is why allowing it to build the country's 5G network is considered a national security threat.

Huawei has denied, and keeps denying the accusations.

