Huawei boosts AI computing power with new Atlas launch

Huawei has just released a new computing platform, comprising of various products with different form factors, all of which are powered by their proprietary AI chips.

The platform, named Atlas Intelligent, is powered by Huawei's Ascend chip series, and counts modules, cards, boards, edge stations, and appliances. The company hopes that its new AI-powered infrastructure will encompass end to end computing, edge and cloud computing.

"With the rapid development of artificial intelligence technologies, AI-driven industry solutions are also on the rise,” said Joy Huang, Vice President of the Huawei IT Product Line.

“Implementing innovation in all fronts is crucial as we move towards an intelligent world. Meanwhile, computational power creates new possibilities. With the all-scenario AI infrastructure solution oriented to the end, edge, and cloud, Huawei enables customers to flexibly cope with business changes and drive greater business value in the intelligent era."

The Atlas intelligent computing platform includes the terminal-facing Atlas 200 AI accelerator module, the DC-facing Atlas 300 AI accelerator card, the edge-oriented Atlas 500 AI edge station, and the one-stop AI platform: Atlas 800 AI appliance, positioned for enterprises.

The company is hoping its products will help transform businesses and create future-proof, digital organisations. It claims that more than 200 of the Fortune Global 500 companies use its products in the process of digital transformation.

