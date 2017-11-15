Huawei reveals a 'nervous system' for your smart city

Huawei wants to turn your city into a living organism that has a brain, a nervous system, a few limbs, and is capable of making intelligent decisions.

At the recent Smart City Expo World Congress 2017 in Barcelona, the company discussed how combined use of AI, Cloud, Big Data and IoT, could turn a whole city into, "a living organism", that works seamlessly to continuously learn and enhance the city’s services.

Huawei accompanied this talk with the release of its Intelligent Operation Centre (IOC), which it says can be the ‘brain’ of smart cities. The IOC comes with a city dashboard used to collect, monitor and analyse data. That will help its users make informed decisions about city events, emergencies, security, transportation and other.

“A Smart City is like a living organism, which is powered by a nervous system. This Smart City nervous system comprises a “brain” [the control centre] and “peripheral nerves” [the network and sensors], gathering real-time information about the status of the city, transmitting the data, enabling the “brain” to analyse and make informed decisions, delivering feedback commands, and ultimately carrying out intelligent actions,” said Yan Lida, President of Huawei Enterprise Business Group.

“This creates a seamless link between the physical and digital worlds.”

Huawei said its Smart City solutions are serving more than 120 cities in more than 40 countries around the world. Just in China, Huawei participated in developing 26 Smart City evaluation criteria, leading to the development of nine of them.

Image Credit: Jamesteohart / Shutterstock