Huawei CFO sues Canada following arrest

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou has revealed she is suing Canadian authorities over her arrest in the country.

Ms Meng, daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, was arrested in December whilst at Vancouver airport over charges of fraud and helping the Chinese giant break US sanctions in doing business with Iran.

She has since been released on bail but not allowed to leave Canada - which is working with the US to arrange extradition to face charges there, with the process set to begin later this week.

US suspicion of Huawei is at an all-time high following months of accusations that the company's hardware is being used for Chinese state surveillance - claims Huawei strongly denies.

Ms Meng denies all the charges against her, and the Chinese government has labelled her arrest as a "political incident". She is set to appear in court on March 6.

In her claim, filed at British Columbia's Supreme Court on Friday, Ms Meng says she looks to seek damages against the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the federal government for allegedly breaching her civil rights.

Ms Meng's suit says she was held, searched and questioned by the CBSA at the airport under false pretences.

It adds that her detention b the RCMP was "unlawful" and "arbitrary" and officers "intentionally failed to advise her of the true reasons for her detention, her right to counsel, and her right to silence".

