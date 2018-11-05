Huawei denies claims it hacked foreign networks

Huawei has denied helping the Chinese government gather any data on users around the world.

In a statement issued to ZDNet, the Chinese telecoms company said the accusations were baseless and that there is zero evidence to support such claims.

The claims were earlier made by Australian Signals Directorate (ASD) Director-General Mike Burgess, as the company prepares to build its 5G infrastructure. The Australian said Huawei employees were used to "get access codes to infiltrate a foreign network".

Huawei is acknowledged as a global ICT leader and is the largest provider of telecommunications infrastructure in the world. We have reached this position as a global leader because we have a 30-year record of delivering world-class technology and are trusted by our customers around the world," the Huawei spokesperson added.

The company said it has backed up its infrastructure and equipment with an “unblemished” record of cybersecurity, and has invited anyone in Australia to a balanced, transparent and fact-based public debate.

Australia is not the only country that’s warning against Huawei, as it builds its 5G network. Both the US and the UK are in a similar position. India has excluded both ZTE and Huawei from any 5G trials.

5G is an upcoming mobile internet technology that will allow high mobile speeds, enabling IoT devices, connected cars and more seamless video conferencing, among other things.

