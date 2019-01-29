Huawei denies wrongdoing following US criminal charges

It turns out the US Government wasn't just voicing empty threats – it really did file criminal charges against Huawei.

The 23 charges accuse the Chinese company of fraud, obstruction of justice, as well as technology theft, according to the BBC. It also asked Canada for the extradition of the company CFO, who is currently being held in house arrest.

Huawei has denied any wrongdoings. For most of the allegations, it said it didn't commit them. As for the technology theft, it said the entire ordeal is behind it now. The theft was subject of a settled civil suit in which the jury found 'neither damages nor wilful and malicious conduct'.

For the CFO's alleged crimes, Huawei said it is not aware of any wrongdoings.

The United States believe Huawei is cooperating with the Chinese government and is helping it spy on its western adversaries. For that reason, it has banned Huawei from building its 5G network, and has urged its allies to do the same, some of which have already done so.

The company CFO was arrested in Canada, after being accused by the US of defrauding some bankers. Allegedly, she misrepresented a relationship with an Iranian affiliate, allowing it to continue working with banks despite US sanctions.

Huawei, on the other hand, denies these accusations vigorously, saying the Chinese government has never asked Huawei for help, nor would it do so even if it did. The company's founder spoke to western media for the first time in three years. Huawei is saying there is no proof it is a threat to anyone's national security.

Image Credit: J.Lekavicius / Shutterstock