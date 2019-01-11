Huawei employee arrested in Poland over spying charges

Huawei's worldwide struggles have continued after one of its employees was arrested in Poland on the allegations of cyberespionage.

Two individuals were arrested, the second being a Polish national. According to Reuters, the police had also raided the officers of Orange Polska, where the Polish national works. The Chinese ministry of foreign affairs said it was ‘greatly concerned’ and that it expects Poland to ‘justly’ manage the case.

Huawei, on the other hand, opted to stay more or less silent on the matter, just saying it complies with local laws, wherever it works.

“We are aware of the situation, and we are looking into it. We have no comment for the time being,” Huawei said in a statement. “Huawei complies with all applicable laws and regulations in the countries where it operates, and we require every employee to abide by the laws and regulations in the countries where they are based,” it added.

Huawei has found itself in the centre of a trade war between the US and China. US officials are claiming Huawei is working with the Chinese government, allowing its equipment to be used by the government for spying on Western adversaries.

Huawei has denied these accusations multiple times, asking for proof.

Even without concrete evidence, many countries around the world are banning Huawei from working on their national 5G grid, with many more considering the same move.

Image Credit: J.Lekavicius / Shutterstock