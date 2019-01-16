Huawei founder denies spying risks

After three years of silence, Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei has spoken to western media.

He claims Huawei has never worked with the Chinese government to spy on its customers in the West. He says the Government has never asked him, or his company, to do such a thing, nor would he comply even if it did.

"I personally would never harm the interest of my customers and me and my company would not answer to such requests," he said. "No law in China requires any company to install mandatory backdoors," he added, also saying “I love my country. I support the Communist Party. But I will not do anything to harm the world."

The West, led by the United States, has been warning its allies against working with Huawei on building national 5G grids. The Chinese tech giant is being accused of cooperating with the Chinese government with the goal of cyber espionage against countries in the West, mostly the US, UK and Germany. Some countries have already banned Huawei, others are considering the move.

The trade war has also claimed a victim in Meng Wanzhou. Wanzhou is the company CFO and Zhengfei’s daughter, who was arrested recently in Canada and currently awaits extradition to the US. If that happens, and if she is found guilty of fraud that she’s accused of, she’s looking at 30 years in prison.

Ren Zhengfei told the media he misses his daughter very much.

Image Credit: J.Lekavicius / Shutterstock