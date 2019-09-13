Huawei founder offers to sell 5G knowledge

Huawei's boss has offered the company's 5G know-how to western companies. That would allow them to inspect the codes, make necessary changes without Huawei's involvement, and rid themselves of any potential fears of eavesdropping or espionage they currently may be having.

The companies, however, would have to pay for the knowledge.

Speaking to the western media, most notably the New York Times and The Economist, Huawei chief Ren Zhengfei said he's basically offering existing 5G patents, licences, code, technical blueprints and production engineering knowledge to the likes of Dell EMC, Cisco or Hewlett Packard.

Analysts are saying the offer is pointless, because it's hard to see it achieving the goal of reassuring Trump that Huawei's tech is secure.

"Perhaps the explanation is that Huawei recognises that it is unlikely to be able to bypass the efforts the Trump administration is putting into minimising its scope to operate in North America, Western Europe and Australasia," said Prof Steve Tsang from Soas University of London.

Huawei says such a move “would create a balanced situation between China, the US and Europe”.

The US and Australia have banned their networks from using Huawei’s 5G gear, with the UK still thinking about it. The US accused the Chinese tech giant that its 5G infrastructure could be used by the Chinese government to spy on the west.

Huawei keeps denying such claims.