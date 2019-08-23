Huawei 'fully prepared' to live under US sanctions, exec says

Huawei is “fully prepared” to continue running its business, regardless of US trade restrictions, the company proclaimed this Friday. Even the official Washington’s decision to allow US companies to continue selling their gear to Huawei for another 90 days won’t make much of a difference, it was added.

The company presented a new artificial intelligence (AI) chip at a conference in its headquarters in Shenzhen, China, earlier today. During the event, the company’s deputy chairman Eric Xu spoke to the press and repeated its stance that US sanctions won’t hurt the company as much as it is believed.

Huawei is essentially banned in the US. American companies aren’t allowed to buy Huawei’s gear, and telecom operators aren’t allowed to let the Chinese company compete for the development of the nation’s 5G infrastructure.

The US government claims Huawei’s 5G gear is a risk to national security, saying that if it wants, the Chinese government can force Huawei to install backdoors and allow it to eavesdrop on all communication.

Given that 5G is set to facilitate the growth of connected cars and smart cities, the implications could be titanic.

Huawei, however, denies the claims and says that its gear is as secure as anyone’s.

Behind the back-and-forth lies a full-blown trade war between the US and China, and Huawei is just another in a list of companies that found itself in the crossfire.