Huawei is already making new kit without US parts

Soon after US President Donald Trump prevented domestic companies from supplying Huawei with its technology, the Chinese telecoms giant announced it is building its own 5G base stations, completely free of US tech.

The company’s founder Ren Zhengfei confirmed that Huawei is now making 5,000 base stations every month, with plans on reaching 1.5m next year.

Discussing the performance of these devices, president of corporate strategy Will Zhang said they’re “no worse” than existing models. He also said he’d still love to see his company using US components, but not for their quality, but rather the “emotional ties” he has with long-time American suppliers.

He said Huawei would be happy to license its 5G mobile tech and knowledge to a US company, even if that meant a new rival in the industry.

5G has been a real thorn in the side of economic relations between the US and China. The States are accusing Huawei that its 5G gear could be used by the Chinese government for espionage, which is why the company is banned from installing its gear in the US.

US president Donald Trump placed Huawei on a blacklist, preventing US companies from doing business with it. That’s why the Chinese telecoms giant can’t use US-made equipment, and that’s why Huawei’s new phones don’t have Google’s support for Android, or Google apps.