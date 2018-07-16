Huawei is taking its AI push to another level

Huawei is upping its Artificial Intelligence (AI) offering with a major new push.

Reports have claimed that Huawei is rolling out its Da Vinci project, which should see AI integrated across a wide range of products, from consumer electronics to industrial ones.

However, consumer electronics seem to be the bigger priority among the two. It was also said that Huawei will be looking to add AI into its surveillance solutions, and that it will build AI chips for data centres, as well.

Apparently, it has already ordered a bunch of AI-powered chips from its subsidiary, HiSilicon. These chips aim to rival NVIDIA and its solutions, but the media are not sure if Huawei will be successful with it, or not. The biggest obstacle to it seems to be the relationship the US has with China at the moment, with the constant accusations of Chinese companies being spies for its government against the US.

We don't know much about the Da Vinci project, but what we do know is that it was unveiled a few months ago when a HiSilicon official commented how they see Qualcomm as the biggest rival in the market. We also know that Huawei is looking to reduce its dependence on US manufacturers to an absolute minimum. That way, the company will be more resistant to possible trade sanctions from the American side.

ZTE was a victim of such sanctions this spring, when it almost went out of business.

Image Credit: PHOTOCREO Michal Bednarek / Shutterstock