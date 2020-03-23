Huawei launches AI-assisted cloud diagnosis to tackle coronavirus

Huawei has become the latest in a string of tech giants to lend solutions and expertise to the battle against coronavirus.

Together with the Huazhong University of Science & Technology and Lanwon Technology, Huawei Cloud has developed an artificial intelligence (AI) tool to help doctors diagnose cases with greater ease.

The AI-assisted diagnosis service can automatically assess lung structure and function, alleviating the shortage of doctors qualified to perform such analyses.

“AI + doctor review is dozens of times faster than manual quantitative image evaluation, which greatly improves the diagnosis efficiency,” the company said.

According to Huawei, the tool can also more accurately distinguish between early, advanced and severe stages of the disease, allowing doctors to "cut through the noise".

For confirmed cases, the AI-assisted tool can help doctors monitor a patient's condition and the effectiveness of drug treatments.

Coronavirus is believed to have originated in the Chinese province of Wuhan. To date, more than 349,000 have been infected and roughly 15,300 have died. More than 100,000 people have recovered.