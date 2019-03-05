Huawei launches European cybersecurity centre

Huawei has opened a new European cybersecurity showcase facility in Brussels as it continues to try and be more open about its practices.

The new facility will look to showcase Huawei's cybersecurity practices, demonstrating the company's products and solutions alongside its wider security strategy as well as its work in areas such as 5G, IoT and cloud.

But it will also act as a central location for Huawei to communicate with key stakeholders such as governments or regulators, as well as a product security testing and verification centre with access to company experts.

Huawei says the opening shows its "cyber security commitment to governments, customers, and other partners in Europe" and will provide better support to facilitate collaboration across the continent.

"Trust needs to be based on facts, facts must be verifiable, and verification must be based on common standards. We believe that this is an effective model to build trust for the digital era," Ken Hu, Huawei deputy chairman said at the centre's opening"

"We fully understand cyber security concerns that people have in this digital world. I believe that good solutions to solve the issue start from mutual understanding, which is the purpose we set up the transparency centre here today. We welcome all regulators, standards organisations, and customers to fully use this platform to collaborate more closely on security standards, verification mechanisms, and security technology innovation."

"Together, we can improve security across the entire value chain and help build trust through verification."

