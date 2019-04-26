Huawei leaks taken "very seriously" government representative says

Remember yesterday's news, that the UK government will allow Huawei to build parts of its 5G network? Well, today we learned that this piece of news actually leaked, we weren't supposed to know and, consequently, the government is taking it 'very seriously'.

That's at least what the media learned from Prime Minister Theresa May's deputy.

Speaking to the media following the leak, David Lidington said “We don’t normally comment on leak enquires and this matter is being taken very seriously.”

Yesterday, Britain’s National Security Council discussed Huawei, its potential threat to the country’s national security, and the possibility of having the Chinese tech giant build its 5G network.

The results of the talk were that Huawei will be allowed to build non-essential parts of the network, such as antennas and whatnot.

Not everyone agrees, though. Home Secretary, as well as the Defence and Foreign Secretary have all expressed concerns over the green light the government has given the Chinese firm. Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Tom Tugendhat took to Twitter to express his concerns, saying it would be unwise to erode the trust in Five Eyes.

"There's a reason others have said no," he said.

The Five Eyes is an anglophone intelligence alliance comprising Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States. Australia has already announced it was siding with the States on this one.

The US has been warning its allies that it fears Huawei might be used by the Chinese government for espionage. If Huawei were to build 5G infrastructure in the west, it could install backdoors for the Chinese to use.

Huawei has denied these allegations, saying there was no proof, and that its work is as secure as anyone's.

