Huawei makes multi-billion pound UK investment pledge

Huawei has revealed plans for a multi-billion raft of new deals with the UK in a major show of support for the country.

The Chinese technology giant pledged its support to the UK with the announcement new procurement deals that could reach £3 billion over the next five years.

The news followed discussions between Prime Minister Theresa May and Huawei chairwoman Madam Sun Yafang this week during the former's state visit to China.

Huawei's commitment to the UK entails a number of separate deals aimed at helping British companies increase their exports to the increasingly lucrative Chinese market.

The company will also look to up its research and development facilities across the UK, including at its two joint innovation centres in the UK, one in Ipswich with BT, and one in Newbury with Vodafone, with 5G likely to be a cornerstone of its future work.

Prime Minister May and Huawei chairwoman Sun Yafang meeting in Beijing to discuss the partnership. (Image credit: Huawei)

“Thanks to the drive and innovation of UK business, backed by this Government, trade between the UK and China is already at record levels," said Prime Minister Theresa May. "This visit is an opportunity to further showcase the best of British and boost jobs and prosperity throughout the UK.”

Huawei already works with the likes of BT and Vodafone in the UK, and employs more than 1,500 people across 15 offices in the country, with its headquarters in Reading's Green Park. This week's news follows a similar announcement by Huawei back in 2012 to invest and procure £1.3 billion in the UK over the period of 2013-2017 - a commitment the company says has actually now topped £2 billion.

“Huawei values long-term partnership," said Madam Yafang. "The UK was one of the first international markets we entered, when we opened our first office there in 2001. We have now been working with our major customers in the UK for more than twelve years, helping to build a better connected UK. Over the coming years we look forward to continuing to collaborate with our customers and partners to help keep the UK at the very forefront of the digital age.”